La tragedia de una eterna: Florence Griffith Joyner

Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on the GOAT of track & field. #florencegriffithjoyner was everything and then some. A fashionista and the fastest women ever.

She’s held the top 100m time for women for the past 30 years.#ripflojo #GOAT https://t.co/iUMGVLiHTb

— The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) March 5, 2020