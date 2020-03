‘Cuando me aprobaron la visa, sentí mucha alegría’

The last time Florencia saw her son was 16 years ago when he migrated to the U.S.

Now, at the age of 84, she was able to obtain a tourist visa and visit him thanks to the program "Familias sin Fronteras" by councilman @cmgilcedillo and other supporters.#familyreunification pic.twitter.com/NMqRE0UW9e

— Jacqueline García (@jackiereporter) March 6, 2020