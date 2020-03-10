Kourtney Kardashian deja su abrigo de cuero abierto y pone toda su anatomía en primer plano

View this post on Instagram

Our April cover star is #KourtneyKardashian and she’s opening up about what’s most important to her right now: “I’m really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable,” she says on her decision to take a small step back from #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians. . One example is her love for skin care. “I put on a serum every day right out of the shower, under my lotion,” explains @KourtneyKardash, who recently launched her own wellness site @poosh. Additionally, she's an advocate for clean beauty. “We’re trying to get this law passed with Congress because it shouldn’t really be up to us to have to do the research and know that our products are safe, especially kids’ products.” . Kourtney has also been open about struggling with anxiety: “For the past three years I’ve been going to therapy,” she says. “Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, ‘What’s the lesson that I’m supposed to be learning?’” . “My workouts are key, too,” she continues. As for her actual fitness routine, Kourtney says it’s become about maintenance. “I notice better results when I mix it up between trainers or do boxing, so I don’t get burned-out or bored.” . Tap the link in bio to read the full interview 👆(📸: @gregswalesart) #kardashians #kuwtk