Kourtney Kardashian deja su abrigo de cuero abierto y pone toda su anatomía en primer plano

Kourtney Kardashian compartió una publicación en la cuenta de Instagram de su cuenta Poosh. En la imagen la hermana mayor de las Kardashian aparece con un abrigo marrón de cuero, el cual, en esta ocasión, no lo llevó como prenda única, porque debajo de se podía apreciar un conjunto de ropa interior con sostén negro y bragas en marrón.
La imagen es una promoción de su portada en la revista Health Magazine, la cual será publicada en el mes de abril.
Our April cover star is #KourtneyKardashian and she’s opening up about what’s most important to her right now: “I’m really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable,” she says on her decision to take a small step back from #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians. . One example is her love for skin care. “I put on a serum every day right out of the shower, under my lotion,” explains @KourtneyKardash, who recently launched her own wellness site @poosh. Additionally, she's an advocate for clean beauty. “We’re trying to get this law passed with Congress because it shouldn’t really be up to us to have to do the research and know that our products are safe, especially kids’ products.” . Kourtney has also been open about struggling with anxiety: “For the past three years I’ve been going to therapy,” she says. “Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, ‘What’s the lesson that I’m supposed to be learning?’” . “My workouts are key, too,” she continues. As for her actual fitness routine, Kourtney says it’s become about maintenance. “I notice better results when I mix it up between trainers or do boxing, so I don’t get burned-out or bored.” . Tap the link in bio to read the full interview 👆(📸: @gregswalesart) #kardashians #kuwtk
El fin de semana Kourtney también dio mucho de qué hablar gracias a la publicación que realizó el canal de YouTube de “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.
En el espacio de fotografía de esta plataforma aparece la celebridad en la sexta publicación con un vestido verde, debajo del cual va desnuda y sus hoyuelos arriba del trasero están dando, todavía, mucho de qué hablar.
Pero el sábado también fue un día de bronceo, ya que junto a sus hermanas disfrutó de un día frente a la piscina, y en esta ocasión fue ella la que vistió el bikini más ardiente del clan.
