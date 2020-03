Agentes de DEA allanan casa en Compton presuntamente relacionada con un despiadado cártel mexicano de drogas

#DEA Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner discusses Project Python which was a 6 month national operation aimed at dismantling the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) “Today we have sent a message to CJNG that their extreme participation in this victimization must stop.” pic.twitter.com/kqKCjU0pCA

— DEALosAngeles (@DEALOSANGELES) March 11, 2020