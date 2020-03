“El pequeño Capitán América”, un símbolo de esperanza para los solicitantes de asilo

.@LULAC What does a 4yr old Honduran American by do 4 his birthday? Liam 4yrs old is celebrating his birthday today in a US Immigration Court with his Refugee brother Iker 8yrs old & his Refugee mother fighting for the RIGHT 2 live in basic FREEDOM with his family! @HeltLawGroup pic.twitter.com/DmoEsrjic8

— Julie Contreras (@LULAC5273) March 10, 2020