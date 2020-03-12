Causa sensación en Internet por verse de 30 años aunque en realidad es mucho mayor

View this post on Instagram

Got through Christmas 🎅 and boxing day ate and drank what I liked but in moderation with portion control. Foundational built and maintained so enjoyed some junk food Proccessocand of course my favourite DARK CHOCOLATE 🔷 #fitfam #naturalbodybuilding #madeinthekitchen# #nutrition #coventry #6pack #hardwork #fitover40 #healthylifestyle #gymmotivation #fitat56 #portioncontrol #motivation #ageisbutanumber #paleo #lowcarb #sundayfunday #picoftheday #natural #fitnessforlife #fitnessguru #positivevibes