Lo que sucede en el cuerpo al beber jugo de apio diario

| 12 REASONS TO DRINK CELERY JUICE | 1. Lowers Inflammation Celery juice starves the unproductive bacteria and viruses that are behind inflammation. _ 2. Supports Weight Loss Celery juice helps to clean up & detoxify the liver and a sluggish, toxic liver is behind mystery weight gain. _ 3. Aids Digestion Celery juice restores hydrochloric acid levels in the stomach for better long-term digestion. _ 4. Reduces Bloating Celery juice prompts the liver to increase bile production and strengthens the stomach’s hydrochloric acid production. Old undigested, rotting protein and rancid fats trapped at the bottom of the stomach and in the small intestinal tract can then be broken down, helping bloating. _ 5. Helps Eczema & Psoriasis The undiscovered cluster salts in celery juice break down the cell membranes of the pathogens responsible for eczema, eventually killing and destroying them. _ 6. Fights Infections Celery juice enhances your entire body’s immune system. White blood cells absorb the sodium cluster salts in celery juice through their cell structure & then use them as an offense mechanism, not just a defense mechanism. _ 7. Helps Prevent UTI’s Celery juice is an antiseptic to streptococcus bacteria, which is the true unknown cause of Urinary Tract Infections. _ 8. Healing For Acne Celery juice’s undiscovered sodium cluster salts are toxic to bacteria, including streptococcus in the liver and lymphatic system, which is the real cause of acne. _ 9. Prevents High Blood Pressure Celery juice helps stabilize blood pressure by cleansing the liver of Liver Troublemakers (see Liver Rescue for info), which leads to healthier blood that can be easily pumped by the heart. _ 10. Helps Lower High Cholesterol Celery juice helps cleanse and strengthen the liver, and breaks up undigested rotting proteins & fats that contribute to a sluggish liver, which is behind high cholesterol. _ 11. Helps Prevent Ulcers Celery juice helps destroy the bacteria responsible for ulcers. _ 12. Protects Liver Health Your liver’s individual immune system relies on the undiscovered sodium cluster salts inside of celery. _ @medicalmedium @celeryjuicebenefits #medicalmedium #celeryjuice