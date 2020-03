¡Venecia más limpia que nunca! Se aprecian delfines y otros animales gracias al coronavirus

Following the measures taken in #Italy to contain the #coronavirus , the water of #Venice city is so clean ! 😁 pic.twitter.com/8Al5rW5EXL

— 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 𝕁. 𝔽. 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕖 (@ThierryJFT) March 17, 2020