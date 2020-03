¿Por qué no comprar alimentos etiquetados con la palabra “WIC”?

When stocking up for #SocialDistancing, if an item has a WIC symbol beside the price, get something else. People who use WIC to feed their kids can't switch to another brand or kind of food. If a store runs out of WIC-approved options, they will go home empty-handed.#mepolitics pic.twitter.com/oFRts6Rcbc

— Suit Up Maine (@SuitUpMaine) March 16, 2020