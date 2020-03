Los 3 mejores spas de Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

We live in a world where an increasing emphasis is placed on our outer lives and achievements. ‘Journey In’ is a powerful new service provided by Julie Haber, our Inspiration & Integrative Wellness Specialist and Crystal SoundEnergy Practitioner™, that allows both day spa and hotel guests to experience the richness that comes from journeying inward through the support of gentle guidance, music, visualization, and breath. This is an ideal service for those wanting to connect with deeper intuition. ⁣ Here’s what guests are saying about ‘Journey In’:⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ “The ‘Journey-In’ session was the pinnacle of my trip. I am so grateful and humbled by this experience…Wow.”⁣⁣⁣ —Dena L.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ “I had the honor of doing a ‘Journey-In’ session with Julie and it was incredible! She was able to tap into the inner conflict I’ve been processing for a while and bring clarity and comfort to my soul. I would highly recommend a session with Julie for anyone looking for peace, comfort, and a deeper knowing of self.”⁣⁣⁣ —H.R.⁣ ⁣ 📸: @paigenphoto