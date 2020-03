Conor McGregor sigue en su lucha contra el coronavirus, pide orar por Italia y su difícil situación

View this post on Instagram

I cannot get Italy out of my thoughts. Praying daily for this great nation that brought the world such amazing things. From it’s people and their culture. To it’s architecture and design. Its style! It’s cuisine! It’s art! The list goes on and on and on! Italy and it’s people are class personified, through and through. ‪Lord Jesus please save Italy and it’s people today and everyday here forward 🇮🇹 🙏 ❤️‬