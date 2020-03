El boxeo sigue contra las cuerdas: La promotora PBC anuncia que cancela sus eventos hasta mayo

🥊 PBC EVENTS FOR MAY ARE POSTPONED 🥊

"We will reschedule postponed events at a later date once it becomes safe to do so," Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions—in adherence to the recommendations for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic made by @CDCgov.

📰: https://t.co/BJ4Z6mTzCN pic.twitter.com/BP6ulT5p78

— PBC (@premierboxing) March 23, 2020