Envían el buque hospital USNS Mercy para asistir al sistema de salud de Los Ángeles

The USNS Mercy is headed to the @PortofLA to help provide medical care to Angelenos during this crisis. The ship will bring more than 1,000 beds to our doorstep. This step will save lives. Thank you to the @USNavy and our local, state and federal partners on this. pic.twitter.com/4Fp6KmPMFA

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 23, 2020