Clima en SoCal: Viento, frío y nevadas que hacen difícil viajar en las montañas San Gabriel

A La Panza webcam loop in interior SLO County shows shower activity increasing through 2pm. If you watch closely you can see snow showers falling and this site is below 2000 feet!! Also recent reports of ice pellets in the Atascadero area. #wxreport #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HUdmZzp4mZ

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 26, 2020