Lucy Vives cubre su boca y ahora luce unos leggings en animal print

bite me but i dont wanna talk about quarentine or COVID-19.. i don’t wanna see another meme or have a millionth conversation about the same exact thing: “it sucks,” “it’s serious,” “people are dying,” “wash your hands” “this is gonna get worse before it gets better.” and my favorite: “the world has never seen something This Bad before.” begging the question: what on earth do We fucking know? and more so, what gave us any sort of authority over nature.? everyone on social media is suddenly an expert informer, when the truth is, No One Knows What the Fuck they’re talking about. i encourage us to take this facemask time to shut the fuck up about crap we don’t know shit about. and maybe at the end of this time of solitude and reflection, we can be mentally healthy, functioning, and enriched humans, educated on something more than fear. individuality and forming your own unique opinions is the expression we desperately need. don’t lose yourself through all of this .. don’t subscribe to puppetry • & For those of you who don’t think im taking this seriously, lol I’ve been at the doors of death too many times before to be expected to live, breathe and think as though life is over .. as though i’m no longer free. single and regurgitated narratives about the general have never been free. and I strongly believe everyone deserves a dialogue that is healthy, diverse, loving, conductive, ENRICHING and fucking Free! this is an opportunity , let’s not waste it on regurgitation. ✨ donated $2k+ these last 3 days to people struggling with unemployment, medical fees, rent, groceries and even a needed midwife for an at-home labor ! thank you all for reaching out at these vulnerable times and for those who donated to make this possible ! unity and humility is the best thing about this shitstorm 📸 @bryceellphoto for 👠 @lamoda