Asociaciones de armas demandan al Sheriff de Los Ángeles

In compliance with @CAgovernor 's Executive Order, Gun & ammunition stores are not considered essential businesses, and will cease to sell to the general public, there are some exceptions. Please see my full statement below: #COVID19 #SaferAtHome #flattenthecurve #LASD #SheriffV pic.twitter.com/XSqk9POEzt

— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) March 26, 2020