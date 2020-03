Coronavirus: Nueva York estuvo dos minutos aplaudiendo a los trabajadores de la salud y los servicios esenciales

View this post on Instagram

New Yorkers celebrating their essential workers: healthcare workers, grocery workers, sanitation workers, and all the others who still go to work every day for all of us. 🙏🏻 Credit for the video goes to Pierre-Ange. 03.27.20 #covid19 #coronavirus #clapbecausewecare . . . . . . . #covid19 #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #ig_nycity #igersofnyc #nycprimeshot #seeyourcity #nycityworld #what_i_saw_in_nyc #ig_nyc #icapture_nyc #nyc_explorers #discovernewyork #picturesofnewyork #newyorkigers #narcitynewyork #loves_nyc #cleancaptures #newyork_features #justgoshoot #online_newyork #nyloveyou #nyclives #francaisauxusa