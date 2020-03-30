Emilia Clarke subasta una cena virtual para ayudar a combatir el coronavirus

Emilia Clarke, estrella de la serie ‘Game of Thrones’, está subastando una cena virtual con ella a cambio de donaciones al fondo de ayuda Covid-19 de Same You.
Clarke acudió a Instagram para pedirle a los fanáticos que la ayudaran a recaudar $309 mil dólares por la causa.
“¿Cómo te sentirías de cenar conmigo virtualmente?”, escribió la actriz de 33 años.
“Si donas… 12 personas afortunadas se unirán a mí virtualmente y vamos a organizar una cena juntos. Discutiremos muchas cosas. Aislamiento y miedo y también videos divertidos y ya sabes, el hecho de que realmente no puedo cocinar. Entonces será divertido. Va a ser interesante“.
El dinero recaudado ayudará a proporcionar a los pacientes con accidente cerebrovascular y lesiones cerebrales apoyo esencial, así como también ayudará a liberar las camas de hospital necesarias durante la pandemia.
“El 100 por ciento de su generosidad financiará el apoyo de la clínica de rehabilitación ¡Una tarea muy grande, pero todos ustedes son almas de gran corazón, así que sé que querrán ayudarme a ayudarlos! “.
Los aficionados pueden encontrar el enlace de donación en su página de Instagram.
