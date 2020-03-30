¡No tendrás que salir de casa! Conoce lo que llega a Netflix en abril del 2020

Como ya es costumbre, Netflix continúa ampliando su catálogo de contenido original y para abril del 2020 le ofrecerá a sus suscriptores nuevas películas, series y especiales de comedia originales, además de nuevos clásicos de la cinematografía como Taxi Driver, Minority Report y Lethal Weapon.
Estos son los contenidos que llegarán a Netflix en abril del 2020.
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Nailed It!: Season 4
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
Además:
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 2 DE ABRIL DE 2020
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 3 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
Coffee & Kareem
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
La casa de papel: Part 4
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 4 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Angel Has Fallen
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 5 DE ABRIL DE 2020
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 6 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Original de Netflix:
The Big Show Show
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 7 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Original de Netflix:
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 9 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Original de Netflix:
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 11 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Code 8
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 14 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Original de Netflix:
Chris D’Elia: No Pain
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 15 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 16 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Fauda: Season 3
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Además:
Despicable Me
Hail, Caesar!
Jem and the Holograms
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 17 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
Betonrausch
#blackAF
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
Legado en los huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 18 DE ABRIL DE 2020
The Green Hornet
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight
Además:
The Vatican Tapes
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 21 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Original de Netflix:
Middleditch & Schwartz
Además:
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 22 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 23 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Original de Netflix:
La Casa de las Flores: Temporada 3
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 24 DE ABRIL DE 2020
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gil
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 25 DE ABRIL DE 2020
The Artist
Django Unchained
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 26 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Original de Netflix:
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 27 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Original de Netflix:
Never Have I Ever
Además:
Battle: Los Angeles
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 29 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 30 DE ABRIL DE 2020
Originales de Netflix:
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
The Victims’ Game