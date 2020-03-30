¡No tendrás que salir de casa! Conoce lo que llega a Netflix en abril del 2020

La cuarta temporada de La Casa de Papel es una de las más esperadas

Como ya es costumbre, Netflix continúa ampliando su catálogo de contenido original y para abril del 2020 le ofrecerá a sus suscriptores nuevas películas, series y especiales de comedia originales, además de nuevos clásicos de la cinematografía como Taxi Driver, Minority Report y Lethal Weapon.

Estos son los contenidos que llegarán a Netflix en abril del 2020.

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It!: Season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

Además:

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 2 DE ABRIL DE 2020

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 3 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

Coffee & Kareem

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

La casa de papel: Part 4

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 4 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Angel Has Fallen

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 5 DE ABRIL DE 2020

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 6 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Original de Netflix:

The Big Show Show

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 7 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Original de Netflix:

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 9 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Original de Netflix:

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 11 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Code 8

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 14 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Original de Netflix:

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 15 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 16 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Además:

Despicable Me

Hail, Caesar!

Jem and the Holograms

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 17 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 18 DE ABRIL DE 2020

The Green Hornet

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight

Además:

The Vatican Tapes

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 21 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Original de Netflix:

Middleditch & Schwartz

Además:

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 22 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 23 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Original de Netflix:

La Casa de las Flores: Temporada 3

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 24 DE ABRIL DE 2020

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gil

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 25 DE ABRIL DE 2020

The Artist

Django Unchained

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 26 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Original de Netflix:

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 27 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Original de Netflix:

Never Have I Ever

Además:

Battle: Los Angeles

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 29 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 30 DE ABRIL DE 2020

Originales de Netflix:

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game