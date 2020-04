Las destilerías de licores de Los Ángeles ahora producen gel antibacterial debido al coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

THIS MELTED OUR ♥️ TODAY!!! Repost @k.r.fisher ・・・ HUGE thank you to Robin and everyone at @blinkingowl for the extremely generous and immensely needed donation of 25 gallons of hand sanitizer for our doctors, nurses, and health practitioners. And thank you @littlepinerestaurant & @moby for supplying so many latex gloves! Special shout out to @linzhicks for coordinating glove donation, and especially to @prof_patz & @ro_z for coordinating all of this and the past two weeks of vital donations. And finally huge thank you to @rhstavis for being my partner in crime ♥️ 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 MORE SUPPLIES are still needed so if you have access to any PPE (N95 masks, Medical grade gloves, tyvek coveralls, shoe covers) please let us know! ♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #nationaldoctorsday #protectnurses #getmeppe