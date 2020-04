Cadena de terremotos en el condado de Riverside se siente hasta San Diego

Do not worry about the San Andreas. A M4.9 can only affect an area a few miles across. But the San Jacinto fault itself is capable of major M≥7 quakes and the chance of a quake on the San Jacinto is now increased. The chance of a quake of M≥6 is less than 1% https://t.co/m62JN4UhcO

— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 4, 2020