El Gobierno pide a todos taparse la cara, pero Trump dice que él no lo hará

⚠️After weeks of insisting that Americans NOT wear #masks, @realDonaldTrump says the @CDCgov now recommends “non-medical cloth-based” face coverings.

Trump says, “I don’t think that I’m going to be doing it.”🙄#coronavirus #COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemicpic.twitter.com/zVMXrrpyzg

— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 3, 2020