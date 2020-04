Elige las fechas de nacimiento y muerte de su esposa y gana la lotería

Brian Pearson of Kimball won $280,001 playing #NEPick5. Pearson said that his numbers were chosen in honor of his wife. Two of the numbers are her birthday and the rest are the date she passed away. "She's my guardian angel," he said. https://t.co/loQJR3VtcB pic.twitter.com/w17yPLbQxQ

— Nebraska Lottery (@NE_Lottery) April 1, 2020