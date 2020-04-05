Bella Thorne enloquece Instagram brincando con un pequeño sostén deportivo

Los atributos de la actriz pareciera que en cualquier momento saldrán de su pequeña prenda
Bella Thorne enloquece Instagram brincando con un pequeño sostén deportivo
Bella Thorne.
Foto: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Desde que la cuarentena comenzara, Bella Thorne se ha decidido a compartir en su feed de Instagram diferentes videos en los que baila de manera muy explosiva.

La actriz y directora provocó con el último de ellos gran furor entre sus millones de seguidores gracias al outfit que eligiera para brincar de un lado a otro de la cámara: un pequeño bra deportivo color rojo.

Thorne llegó al millón de reproducciones gracias a la increíble forma en que su pecho se mueve de un lado a otro, haciendo parecer que en cualquier momento saldrían de la pequeña prenda.

Recientemente la artista fue reconocida por el mundo entero por el increíble trato que firmara con la cadena Fox, con la cual elaborará un guion próximamente.

