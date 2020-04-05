Bella Thorne enloquece Instagram brincando con un pequeño sostén deportivo

Desde que la cuarentena comenzara, Bella Thorne se ha decidido a compartir en su feed de Instagram diferentes videos en los que baila de manera muy explosiva.
La actriz y directora provocó con el último de ellos gran furor entre sus millones de seguidores gracias al outfit que eligiera para brincar de un lado a otro de la cámara: un pequeño bra deportivo color rojo.
View this post on Instagram
AVERAGE BIT€H!! If your bored at home PUMP THIS SHIT!! And if u don’t got no baggage u AINT THE RIGHT GIRL FOR ME. I only fuck w girls with problems 😍 One of my fave lyrics Move like u got it u know I ain’t never bought it Chew it like it’s trash saw it move so I Shot it🔥🔥🔥
Thorne llegó al millón de reproducciones gracias a la increíble forma en que su pecho se mueve de un lado a otro, haciendo parecer que en cualquier momento saldrían de la pequeña prenda.
View this post on Instagram
Feels like the weirdest time to talk about this but during this awful time I’m writing a ton, I’m looking for ways to find new jobs for others and more income for our community of the arts:) if I told my 8 year old self at 22 I would sign a development deal for scripted and non scripted at Fox I would probably..idk I wouldn’t believe it. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I promise to bring u binge worthy shows ❤️
Recientemente la artista fue reconocida por el mundo entero por el increíble trato que firmara con la cadena Fox, con la cual elaborará un guion próximamente.
