Coronavirus: Un equipo de autos rompe el récord de ‘Cannonball Run’ de New York a L.A.

[SWIPE RIGHT] Only a few months have passed since we reported that the New York-to-Los Angeles Cannonball record was broken. It's allegedly been broken again. The 26 hour, 38 minute time—which beats the record set in November by more than 45 minutes—appears to be legitimate, according to former record-holder and Cannonball insider @edbolian. @alexroy144, another former record-holder, also said the new claim is credible based on his analysis of multiple sources. All we know about these new drivers is that there were three, maybe four of them, and that they were driving a white 2019 Audi A8 sedan with a pair of plastic fuel tanks ratchet-strapped into its trunk. They started at the Red Ball Garage in New York City and ended at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, the traditional start and end points of a Cannonball attempt. Do you condone a fast-paced cross-country road trip during a national emergency?