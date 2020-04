Café Dalgona: La bebida más viral de la cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

Who hasn't made #dalgonacoffee during ISO? 😜 Raise your hand 🙋🏻‍♀️ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 👩🏻‍🍳 DIRECTIONS:⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 1️⃣Place equal parts of instant coffee, hot water and sugar in a bowl⁣⁣ (I used 4 tablespoons of each to make these 2)⁣⁣ 2️⃣Whisk together by hand or machine until it forms a thick, suprisingly robust foam⁣⁣ 3️⃣Pour or spoon the foam over hot or iced cold milk – I used almond milk @almondbreezeaus