Conoce el truco que compartió una madre para evitar que sus hijos pidan bocadillos constantemente

View this post on Instagram

Parents here is a great idea. Now that the kids are home for a few weeks you are probably constantly hearing “I’m hungry!” Every morning give them each a basket filled with snacks. Tell them they can eat these throughout the day but once their basket is empty they can’t be asking for more. Carrot gets a basket too. She wants snacks just as much as them. 👧🏼🐈👧🏼 @the_cat_named_carrot @bailey_no_ordinary_cat @theellenshow @catconworldwide @cats_of_instagram @scarymommy @thedodo @catstermag @peoplepets @parenting @todayparents @littlethingsusa @pawsup @andersonanimalshelter