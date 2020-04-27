¿Qué ver esta semana? Estas son las películas y series que llegarán a Netflix del 26 de abril al 3 de mayo de 2020

¡Back To The Future y Back To The Future 2 llegan a la plataforma!

La pandemia del coronavirus se encuentra en uno de los puntos más álgidos y hoy más que nunca es importante no salir de casa. Afortunadamente, las plataformas de streaming como Netflix, que dijo que seguirá estrenando contenidos pese a la cuarentena, siguen haciendo llegar a los hogares estrenos de series y películas, como una excelente opción de entretenimiento en el hogar.

A continuación te decimos qué programas llegarán a la plataforma más importante de streaming en esta semana.

Disponible a partir del 26 de abril:

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 27 de abril:

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 29 de abril:

A Secret Love — Documental Original de Netflix

Extracurricular — Original de Netflix

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — Documental Original de Netflix

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — Original de Netflix

Summertime — Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 30 de abril:

Dangerous Lies — Película Original de Netflix

Drifting Dragons — Original de Netflix

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — Original de Netflix

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — Original de Netflix

The Victims’ Game — Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 1 de mayo:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night — Película Original de Netflix

Almost Happy — Original de Netflix

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In — Película Original de Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — Original de Netflix

The Half Of It — Película Original de Netflix

Hollywood — Original de Netflix

I Am Divine

Into the Night — Original de Netflix

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — Original de Netflix

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer — Película Original de Netflix

Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusivo en Netflix

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory