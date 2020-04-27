¿Qué ver esta semana? Estas son las películas y series que llegarán a Netflix del 26 de abril al 3 de mayo de 2020

La pandemia del coronavirus se encuentra en uno de los puntos más álgidos y hoy más que nunca es importante no salir de casa. Afortunadamente, las plataformas de streaming como Netflix, que dijo que seguirá estrenando contenidos pese a la cuarentena, siguen haciendo llegar a los hogares estrenos de series y películas, como una excelente opción de entretenimiento en el hogar.
A continuación te decimos qué programas llegarán a la plataforma más importante de streaming en esta semana.
Disponible a partir del 26 de abril:
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — Original de Netflix
Disponible a partir del 27 de abril:
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever — Original de Netflix
Disponible a partir del 29 de abril:
A Secret Love — Documental Original de Netflix
Extracurricular — Original de Netflix
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — Documental Original de Netflix
Nadiya’s Time to Eat — Original de Netflix
Summertime — Original de Netflix
Disponible a partir del 30 de abril:
Dangerous Lies — Película Original de Netflix
Drifting Dragons — Original de Netflix
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — Original de Netflix
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — Original de Netflix
The Victims’ Game — Original de Netflix
Disponible a partir del 1 de mayo:
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night — Película Original de Netflix
Almost Happy — Original de Netflix
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
Get In — Película Original de Netflix
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — Original de Netflix
The Half Of It — Película Original de Netflix
Hollywood — Original de Netflix
I Am Divine
Into the Night — Original de Netflix
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — Original de Netflix
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Mrs. Serial Killer — Película Original de Netflix
Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusivo en Netflix
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
