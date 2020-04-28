Mia Khalifa enloquece a sus fans con su “pechonalidad” en sensual foto

La libanesa acaparó miradas con sus atributos
Por: Redacción

Mia Khalifa enloqueció a sus casi 20 millones de seguidores de Instagram gracias a una sensual foto.

Hace unos días, la exactriz porno subió una imagen junto a otra chica en la que se le puede ver utilizando un arriesgado atuendo que dejó al descubierto su sostén y resaltó su famosa “pechonalidad”.

La instantánea de la libanesa acumula hasta el momento más de 487 mil ‘me gusta’.

Previo a esta publicación, Mia acaparó miradas al posar en una piscina con un ajustado bodysuit, medias y tacones.

