Mia Khalifa enloquece a sus fans con su “pechonalidad” en sensual foto

Mia Khalifa enloqueció a sus casi 20 millones de seguidores de Instagram gracias a una sensual foto.
Hace unos días, la exactriz porno subió una imagen junto a otra chica en la que se le puede ver utilizando un arriesgado atuendo que dejó al descubierto su sostén y resaltó su famosa “pechonalidad”.
La instantánea de la libanesa acumula hasta el momento más de 487 mil ‘me gusta’.
View this post on Instagram
I went live on IG with my best friend @thejennalee today! It’ll be up for 24 hours on my story and her page. We talked about everything from the process of buying her first house, to the empowerment she gets from taking her financial security into her own hands, and using her body and SELF TAUGHT business savvy to do so. (fast forward thru the first 3 minutes of technical difficulties tho 😂) 📸: @sebby_raw Jan 2019, #ATX
Previo a esta publicación, Mia acaparó miradas al posar en una piscina con un ajustado bodysuit, medias y tacones.
