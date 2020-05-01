Asegura que se protege del coronavirus y a su sistema inmunológico con batido de esperma

Por ahí en Internet circulan un sinfín de “recetas” y remedios caseros para reforzar nuestro sistema inmunológico y así protegernos del coronavirus.
Seguramente has leído todo tipo de consejos, alguno de ellos bastante descabellados, como por ejemplo el que ha dado una entrenadora personal llamada Tracy Kiss, originaria de Aylesbury, en Reino Unido, la cual ha indicado a través de sus redes sociales que desde que inició la pandemia del coronavirus, decidió “protegerse” tomando a diario batidos que tienen como ingrediente principal esperma de su novio.
Tracy, quien es vegana y madre de dos niños, indica que desde hace 3 años comenzó a beber este licuado con esperma, el cual combina con moras o plátano, de manera esporádica, y desde entonces no ha sufrido de ningún resfriado o gripe.
“Estos batidos no son diferentes a beber agua con miel y limón cuando tienes dolor de garganta. Es solo otro remedio natural pero completamente gratuito: no es necesario tener una pareja, simplemente puede preguntarle a un amigo que esté sano”, indicó Kiss en entrevista para The Mirror.
Hasta ahora, no hay ningún tipo de respaldo científico o médico que respalde la idea de esta entrenadora.
