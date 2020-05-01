Asegura que se protege del coronavirus y a su sistema inmunológico con batido de esperma

View this post on Instagram

Yoga may seem like one of those strange artsy fartsy things that hippy women do with no real purpose for fitness, but one of the hardest things to do is hold the body perfectly still when muscles are put under tension. You can literally break a sweat within minutes without moving, as the core, arms and legs all work continuously to make tiny adjustments and hold balance, you can see this when you shake and wobbly and feel it from the heat and burn within the muscles. And if you find yoga a great challenge then Pilates will totally kick your butt! It works much in the same way as yoga, but jnstead of holding still in a position you pulse up and down or back and forth slightly and it's almost impossible not to screw up your face and growl from the burn! 👌🏼💚👌🏼💚👌🏼💚👌🏼what are your fitness goals? #fit #fitness #fitspo #fitspiration #yoga #pilates #core #weightloss #tone #control #balance #posture #body #bodybuilding #workout #floorwork #yogamat #yogi #body #mind #soul #peace #love #namaste #picoftheday #goals #gains #muscles #toneup #weightloss #beachbody