Belinda se quitó la pijama y se vistió para verse muy bella en la sala de su casa

Belinda no abandonó la cuarentena, al contrario, está tratando de sobrellevar los días de encierro con gracia y belleza y para eso llevó sentido del humor a su Instagram y abandonó la pijama para vestirse y salir, pero a la sala de su casa.
“Hoy me arregle para estar en la sala de mi casa y ustedes siguen en pijama? 😂🤪😎 #bershkastyle“, escribió la cantante. La antigua chica del clima de Televisa no dudó en reaccionar ante la publicación de Belinda entre risas.
Hay que destacar que muchas famosas viven esta cuarentena en leggings, una de esas es Jennifer López y otra es la mismísima Yanet García.
View this post on Instagram
And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal. And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed ❤️
Otra joven celebridad que también se ha dejado ver en leggings es Alexa Dellanos.
View this post on Instagram
In this crazy, uncertain time, the one thing we all can do right now is stay calm and make sure we’re sanitizing regularly. For many of us, work is canceled – but life still goes on. LOVE is more powerful than fear. Let’s be mindful of our surroundings now more than ever. Let’s take care of our elders by taking care of ourselves. As a young person, I want to bring awareness to the fact that even though I may survive if diagnosed with Covid-19, I could infect someone who won’t. I’m doing everything I can to take necessary precautions against this pandemic. Sending love to everyone personally affected by Coronavirus. God bless you all. ❤️
Belinda por su parte no ha dejado de verse bonita y chick en sus posts de Instagram durante la cuarentena a raíz del COVID-19.
