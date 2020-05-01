Belinda se quitó la pijama y se vistió para verse muy bella en la sala de su casa

La joven cantante está tratando de tomarse los días de encierro con buena actitud y un poco de sentido del humor
Belinda se quitó la pijama y se vistió para verse muy bella en la sala de su casa
Belinda.
Foto: Miquel Benitez / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Belinda no abandonó la cuarentena, al contrario, está tratando de sobrellevar los días de encierro con gracia y belleza y para eso llevó sentido del humor a su Instagram y abandonó la pijama para vestirse y salir, pero a la sala de su casa.

Hoy me arregle para estar en la sala de mi casa y ustedes siguen en pijama? 😂🤪😎 #bershkastyle“, escribió la cantante. La antigua chica del clima de Televisa no dudó en reaccionar ante la publicación de Belinda entre risas.

Hay que destacar que muchas famosas viven esta cuarentena en leggings, una de esas es Jennifer López y otra es la mismísima Yanet García. 

💕

Otra joven celebridad que también se ha dejado ver en leggings es Alexa Dellanos.

Belinda por su parte no ha dejado de verse bonita y chick en sus posts de Instagram durante la cuarentena a raíz del COVID-19.

Ya perdí la cuenta de los días… Qué hacen hoy? 😯

