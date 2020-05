Lauren Goodger paraliza el tráfico con un jumpsuit negro y sin sostén

View this post on Instagram

My brand @lgbeauty is now ready to launch 30th April 12pm we are LIVE !!!! I’m back with a bang!!! It’s vegan is bronzed it’s amazing and it’s smell free !!!! Who needs a holiday in lockdown when you’ve got @lgbeauty ! It’s comes in 4 shades and caters to all skin types 🤍🤍🤍🤍 follow @lgbeauty #faketan #lgbeauty #bronze #vegan #tanned #holiday #uk #myown #brand #enjoy ✨