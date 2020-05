Vendedor ambulante agredido recibe ayuda de la comunidad

View this post on Instagram

We family, what’s going on? We share the same neighborhoods! This ain’t funny!!! Us RAZA don’t disrespect our black elderly family. If it was RAZA doing it, it would’ve been all over the news already SMH this shit getting out of hand already! If we don’t put a stop to this ASAP these kids gonna start something that we not gonna be able to stop later. I love my black family but y’all gotta put out a message for these youngsters to stop this. @snoopdogg @tooshort @yg @losangelesconfidential @icecube @mustard @drdre @kendricklamar @e40 @warreng @theofficialmack10 @50cent @fatjoe you guys help me tag all these artist that our RAZA supports to help us stop this violence against our working people. 🙏🏼🤜🏼🤛🏿 this is somebody’s dad 🤦🏻‍♂️ please tag!