Una antigua iglesia de Santa Ana amaneció ardiendo en llamas

El Departamento de Bomberos del Orange County informó que el templo construido en 1911 se incendió en la madrugada de hoy
Una antigua iglesia de Santa Ana amaneció ardiendo en llamas
El Departamento de Bomberos de Orange County informó detalles de un incendio en Santa Ana, California.
Foto: (Captura video / ABC News)
Por: Redacción

El Departamento de Bomberos de Orange County, California informó del incendio en las instalaciones de un edificio religioso la mañana de este jueves en la ciudad de Santa Ana.

El tempo fue construido en 1911 en el Downtown de Santa Ana en el condado de Orange y, de acuerdo a los registros de la ciudad, el edificio era considerado una lugar emblemático en la historia de la ciudad.

Los bomberos recibieron el llamado de emergencia pasada las 2:30 a.m. de este jueves y en poco más de dos horas, a las 4:38 a.m el departamento informó que el incendio había sido controlado.

No se registraron personas ni bomberos heridos debido al incidente. Las autoridades informaron que están investigando las causas del incendio.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?