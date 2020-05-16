Varios bomberos lesionados en una explosión en el centro de Los Ángeles

Unos 10 bomberos resultaron heridos en el incidente, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Los Ángeles
Archivo
Foto: Aurelia Ventura / Impremedia/La Opinion
Por: Maria Ortiz

Varios bomberos resultaron heridos por una explosión en el centro de Los Ángeles el sábado, que causó llamas en varios edificios, reportaron las autoridades del Departamento de Bomberos de Los Ángeles (LAFD).

Unos 10 bomberos resultaron heridos en el incidente, ocurrido en el 327 E Boyd St. en el Downtown, según LAFD, que también reporta que 230 bomberos respondieron al incidente.

Los bomberos se han movido a una postura defensiva para el ataque de fuego, y se ha creado una rama médica para tratar y transportar a los bomberos heridos, según LAFD.

No hay información adicional disponible de inmediato.

