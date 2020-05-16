Varios bomberos lesionados en una explosión en el centro de Los Ángeles

Unos 10 bomberos resultaron heridos en el incidente, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Los Ángeles

Varios bomberos resultaron heridos por una explosión en el centro de Los Ángeles el sábado, que causó llamas en varios edificios, reportaron las autoridades del Departamento de Bomberos de Los Ángeles (LAFD).

Unos 10 bomberos resultaron heridos en el incidente, ocurrido en el 327 E Boyd St. en el Downtown, según LAFD, que también reporta que 230 bomberos respondieron al incidente.

Update MAYDAY #StructureFire; INC#1073; 6:26PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; An explosion on scene has caused a MAYDAY with approx 10 firefighters down and multiple buildings on fire. This has been upgraded … https://t.co/O5FoQxYNhf — LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020

Update #StructureFire; INC#1073; 7:05PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; Now, over 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been … https://t.co/vVG5bQ2wef — LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020

Los bomberos se han movido a una postura defensiva para el ataque de fuego, y se ha creado una rama médica para tratar y transportar a los bomberos heridos, según LAFD.

Watch Live: At least 10 firefighters injured in explosion, fire in dtla. https://t.co/d0yyTqBJIw https://t.co/Ozxgd58n9v — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 17, 2020

No hay información adicional disponible de inmediato.