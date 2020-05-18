Alessandro del Piero es hospitalizado en Los Ángeles por cálculos renales

View this post on Instagram

#repost @n10losangeles #ADP10 ・・・ A special thank you message from our neighbors, our “healthcare heroes” at @cedarssinai Hospital! We are in this together and we ❤️ these priceless moments of gratitude. ⠀ As they endure the hardship of endless hours of work, we salute their commitment and we are grateful of the opportunity to once again support by the donation of healthy balanced meals prepared with love! ⠀ During this pandemic we appreciate the opportunity to come together as a COMMUNITY, in STRENGTH as we SUPPORT each other in order to fight for humanity! ⠀ As always, charity comes from the ❤️ of N10 Staff and our loyal patrons, that in this period we thank you for staying home, staying positive, staying safe and supporting local. ⠀ Alessandro ⠀ ⠀ #CedarsSinai #FacesOfCedarsSinai #ThankHealthcareHeroes #n10losangeles #alessandrodelpiero #donation #lalove #losangelescounty #ilovela #dtla #happeningindtla