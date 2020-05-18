Alessandro del Piero es hospitalizado en Los Ángeles por cálculos renales

La leyenda de la Juventus Alessandro Del Piero se encuentra en recuperación después de ser hospitalizado para extraer un cálculo renal.
Del Piero ahora vive en Los Ángeles, donde es dueño del club de fútbol amateur LA10FC a través de su compañía Edge Americas.
En los últimos días el ex delantero requirió atención médica después de ser diagnosticado con cálculos.
El legendario jugador reveló su padecimiento en Instagram, donde escribió: “Todavía no puedo creer que algo de solo 3 mm de tamaño pueda doler tanto”.
Del Piero también es dueño de un restaurante en la ciudad y recientemente lamentó que la pandemia haya afectado su negocio.
“Tengo un restaurante y tuve que cerrarlo. Los gimnasios y las oficinas no esenciales también han cerrado”, dijo a una radiodifusora.
Sin embargo, ha ayudado durante el confinamiento al mantener abierta la cocina de su restaurante para entregar alimentos al personal médico.
#repost @n10losangeles #ADP10 ・・・ A special thank you message from our neighbors, our “healthcare heroes” at @cedarssinai Hospital! We are in this together and we ❤️ these priceless moments of gratitude. ⠀ As they endure the hardship of endless hours of work, we salute their commitment and we are grateful of the opportunity to once again support by the donation of healthy balanced meals prepared with love! ⠀ During this pandemic we appreciate the opportunity to come together as a COMMUNITY, in STRENGTH as we SUPPORT each other in order to fight for humanity! ⠀ As always, charity comes from the ❤️ of N10 Staff and our loyal patrons, that in this period we thank you for staying home, staying positive, staying safe and supporting local. ⠀ Alessandro ⠀ ⠀ #CedarsSinai #FacesOfCedarsSinai #ThankHealthcareHeroes #n10losangeles #alessandrodelpiero #donation #lalove #losangelescounty #ilovela #dtla #happeningindtla
“Estamos contentos de haber hecho algo por las personas que más lo necesitan”, dijo a CNN sobre la iniciativa.
