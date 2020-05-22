Estos famosos padres solteros comparten niñera durante la cuarentena

Tras debutar en la paternidad con apenas un año de diferencia, el presentador Andy Cohen se siente más identificado que nunca con su buen amigo Anderson Cooper: los dos son unas auténticas estrellas de la pequeña pantalla, que han cosechado un gran reconocimiento en sus respectivos campos, y han dado la bienvenida a su primer hijo pasados los 50 sin una pareja sentimental a su lado.
Entre padres solteros siempre hay que ayudarse, y Andy ha tratado de echarle una mano en la distancia al famoso periodista durante las últimas semanas, después de que su primer hijo -un niño llamado Wyatt- llegara al mundo a finales de abril en plena cuarentena por la crisis del coronavirus.
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
Además de darle toda la ropita que ya le queda pequeña a su propio retoño, Benjamin (1), el presentador de ‘Watch What Happens Live’ le ha hecho otro regalo que no tiene precio: cederle los servicios de su niñera.
“He estado mandando paquetes de ropa de mi casa a la suya… y mi niñera trabaja ahora para Anderson”, ha desvelado en declaraciones al portal Entertainment tonight.
Por el momento, Andy no ha podido conocer en persona al bebé debido a las medidas de distanciamiento social que se mantienen en vigor, pero ha tenido la oportunidad de verle por videollamada y parece que eso ha contribuido a que se plantee la posibilidad de aumentar él mismo su familia.
“Creo que me gustaría tener otro… Estamos un momento muy extraño, es cierto, pero la subrogación se acaba de aprobar en Nueva York, así que tendremos que esperar y ver qué sucede”, ha concluido.
