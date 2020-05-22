Sin sostén: Anfisa, la estrella rusa de ’90 Day Fiancé’, presume su espalda desnuda

Anfisa es una de las estrellas más polémicas del programa “90 Day Fiancé” y sigue dando de que hablar. La rusa se hizo famosa gracias al programa del canal TLC tras casarse con Jorge Nava.
La pareja no sobrevivió debido a lo demandante que Anfisa fue con Jorge en lo económico. Ahora la joven es toda una influencer de las redes sociales y su Instagram está repleto de imágenes atrevidas.
Una de las que más se han comentado es en donde aparece con la espalda desnuda y sin sostén. Anfisa presumió su avance en el gimnasio posando para una sexy selfie.
Las micro tanguitas también aparecen en el perfil de la famosa
And just like that… another prep begins!!! I took a long off season to make sure I build enough muscle where I lacked it and step on stage very well prepared and ready to kill it 😁💣 Right now I'm about 15 lbs up from my stage weight last July. I'm currently a little over 19 weeks out from my first national show and my coach @paulrevelia and I decided to start early to make sure we are bringing the best package this time 💪🏻 So this week I'm starting to tune in my diet and adding cardio a few times a week 🥵 get ready for more prep updates coming your way 😜 #npcusa #npcbikini
