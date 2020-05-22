Sin sostén: Anfisa, la estrella rusa de ’90 Day Fiancé’, presume su espalda desnuda

La modelo le ha dado duro al gym
Por: Redacción

Anfisa es una de las estrellas más polémicas del programa “90 Day Fiancé” y sigue dando de que hablar. La rusa se hizo famosa gracias al programa del canal TLC tras casarse con Jorge Nava.

La pareja no sobrevivió debido a lo demandante que Anfisa fue con Jorge en lo económico. Ahora la joven es toda una influencer de las redes sociales y su Instagram está repleto de imágenes atrevidas.

Una de las que más se han comentado es en donde aparece con la espalda desnuda y sin sostén. Anfisa presumió su avance en el gimnasio posando para una sexy selfie.

Las micro tanguitas también aparecen en el perfil de la famosa

