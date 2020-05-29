Dicen que la colección de joyas de Meghan Markle es superior a la de Lady Di

View this post on Instagram

Clare Waight Keller, the designer of Meghan's iconic silk gown, reminisced on Instagram Thursday about the final fittings weeks before the former actress' wedding ceremony.⁣ ⁣ "The Royal Wedding Dress – Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress," Keller wrote in a caption accompanying several photos from the historic day. "So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day." ⁣ ⁣ Keller said that for Meghan's dress, "purity and simplicity" were the guiding principles of the design. The pair worked together for six months to craft the boat neck, long-sleeved dress complete with a 16-foot long veil.⁣ ⁣ Keller has previously shared that being part of Meghan's wedding to Harry in such an integral way "will truly be the most memorable moment" in her career.