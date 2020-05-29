Patrulla Fronteriza celebra 96 años con imágenes históricas de la frontera

Patrulla Fronteriza celebra 96 años con imágenes históricas de la frontera
La Bronco de "La Migra".
Foto: CBP
Por: Redacción

El 28 de mayo de 1924 el Congreso de Estados Unidos aprobó la Ley de Asignación Laboral con la que se creó la Patrulla Fronteriza.

Al cumplir 96 años la corporación celebró publicando en Twitter videos y fotografías históricas que muestra la transformación que ha sufrido la frontera con México en casi un siglo.

Las imágenes muestran desde los recorridos de vigilancia que realizaban a caballo y las primeras aeronaves que utilizaron conocidas como “autogyros” hasta la emblemática Ford Bronco con la que se reconocía a “La Migra” en los años 80.

La creación de la Border Patrol

La frontera San Diego-Tijuana en los años 60

Patrulla Fronteriza 1960's

* El origen de los migrantes, de los tiempos del cerco de gallinero al muro fronterizo de acero

La Bronco de “La Migra”

Los “autogyros”

De los 40’s a los 70’s

Cumpleaños 96

La otra frontera, una peligrosa travesía por el mar a la que muchos migrantes se arriesgan

Migrantes de todo el mundo intentan cruzar sin papeles la frontera de México-EEUU

 

