Patrulla Fronteriza celebra 96 años con imágenes históricas de la frontera

El 28 de mayo de 1924 el Congreso de Estados Unidos aprobó la Ley de Asignación Laboral con la que se creó la Patrulla Fronteriza.

Al cumplir 96 años la corporación celebró publicando en Twitter videos y fotografías históricas que muestra la transformación que ha sufrido la frontera con México en casi un siglo.

Las imágenes muestran desde los recorridos de vigilancia que realizaban a caballo y las primeras aeronaves que utilizaron conocidas como “autogyros” hasta la emblemática Ford Bronco con la que se reconocía a “La Migra” en los años 80.

La creación de la Border Patrol

On May 28, 1924, Congress passed the Labor Appropriation Act of 1924, officially establishing the U.S. Border Patrol for the purpose of securing the borders between inspection stations. Read more about Border Patrol's history: https://t.co/hYttcFLyrn pic.twitter.com/6kdXA0TCq7 — CBP (@CBP) May 28, 2020

La frontera San Diego-Tijuana en los años 60

La Bronco de “La Migra”

U.S. Border Patrol's transportation has changed through their 96-year history. Seen here in the 80s, 90s and 00s. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/9zUXZcPCLc — CBP (@CBP) May 28, 2020

Los “autogyros”

The 1st USBP Air Unit: Border Patrol officers utilized autogyros to conduct immigration enforcement along the southern border. Thanks to @USBPChiefEPT for sharing this, just in time for the 96th anniversary of the U.S. Border Patrol today. #HappyBDayUSBP pic.twitter.com/OOzkPdj0fP — CBP (@CBP) May 28, 2020

De los 40’s a los 70’s

U.S. Border Patrol through the years as they celebrate their 96th birthday. Pictured here in the 40s, 50s, 60s & 70s. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/yDQMsY7l5x — CBP (@CBP) May 28, 2020

Cumpleaños 96