El gesto amable de Elton John con su exprometida Linda Hannon

@davidfurnish captured the spirit so eloquently that I’m reposting. I feel exactly the same. 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 ・・・ Just starting to come back down to earth after @bernietaupinofficial and I won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. “ It has been the most extraordinary journey making @rocketmanmovie , and culminating in an Oscar victory is overwhelmingly surreal. The reality is that it takes an army of people to produce and platform a successful, award-winning film. And I am forever grateful to EVERYONE who created Rocketman and helped our film take flight and soar into the cinematic cosmos. I particularly want to thank @taron.egerton for his brilliant performance. No one could have brought Elton’s larger-than-life force to the big screen more authentically than you. @dexfletch directed that sublime performance and an exceptional cast superbly. I am deeply indebted to #MatthewVaughn for bringing us all together and for being the most brilliant producer partner I could have ever wanted. Huge thanks to everyone at @paramountpics for believing in us and for allowing our creative vision to shine. Thanks to #GilesMartin for your musical magic and the team at @interscope for getting that magic out into the world. Thanks also to everyone at @rocketentertainment for tirelessly supporting everything Elton and I do and surrounding us with your loving excellence” Finally, I want to pay tribute to my husband for his bold courage, tenacity and sensitivity in helping capture the true spirit of the first half of my life and enshrining it in celluloid fantasy. I love you forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️