Dayanara Torres expone cicatriz, prueba de su batalla contra el cáncer

🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 I feel so blessed and happy! I had my tests done yesterday , (MRI, PET & CT scans) and they were ALL negative! 🤍🙌🏻🤍 From now on I will need to get the same 3 studies with radiation every 3 months for the next 2 years! 🤍🙏🏻🤍 Thankful to God to whom I've always prayed to with so much faith and has listened to the pleas of my heart. 🤍🕊🤍 Thanks to all of you who always prayed for me, did not let go of me and made me part of your family and your prayers, Thank you for your beautiful messages full of encouragement and Love. To my mother that held my hand every step of the way, my family and my friends, who always cared and checked up on me, or even accompanied me during this tough road and sent me beautiful messages to keep me strong and let me know I wasn't alone. 🤍🙌🏻🤍 This battle is almost over … 2 years will go real fast & I will come out of this stronger than ever! #Guerrera #Strong #Strength #Phoenix #AveFenix ​​#NoMeSuelten #CancerSucks #Melanoma 🕊Thank you Claudia L. @clo724 for taking me there and back … you are heaven sent! 🕊