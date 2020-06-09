Dayanara Torres expone cicatriz, prueba de su batalla contra el cáncer

Dayanara Torres se despedía en el aeropuerto de su hijo Cristian (19), y al estar de espaldas a la cámara se pudo ver una cicatriz en la parte trasera de su rodilla derecha.
La ex Miss Universo ha vivido un duro tratamiento en contra del cáncer de piel, un melanoma que le fue detectado a principios del año 2019. Por esta razón, según expuso Torres le fueron extraídos ganglios malignos.
Este procedimiento, según reveló la puertorriqueña le dejó la marca que ahora se visualiza en la imagen junto a su hijo Cristian. Sobre esta marca Dayanara Torres expuso lo siguiente:
“Tengo 77 puntos detrás de mi rodilla y otros más arriba de mi pierna donde sacaron dos ganglios malignos“.
Aquí la reveladora imagen.
View this post on Instagram
Hard to say Goodbye! Que difícil es decir adiós! Aunque solo fuera un viaje de 10 días a 🇹🇭🐘con su escuela… No quiero pensar en el otoño cuando se me vaya a la Universidad.🥺 . #DejarlosVolar #StretchingTheirWings 🐛 #CicatrizDeGuerrera #ConOrgullo #NoHayQueEsconder #iWearItProudly #VictoryScar #CicatrizDeVictoria #Concientizar #Bendecida #Survivor #Blessed #BeBrave #ImWorthIt #tbt
En la actualidad Dayanara Torres está libre de cáncer. “En estos momentos tan difíciles que estamos viviendo quería dejarles saber una buena noticia y es que mis exámenes, MRI, PET & CT scans salieron los tres negativos, así que he terminado con mi tratamiento del melanoma cáncer”.
La puertorriqueña está más recuperada y su salud ha mejorado mucho, sin embargo dejó claro que aún seguirá bajo observación y cuido, ya que cada tres meses deberá realizarse las mismas pruebas durante dos años, todo esto con la intención de estar pendientes de cualquier cambio que su cuerpo pueda presentar y descartar una posible recaída.
View this post on Instagram
🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 I feel so blessed and happy! I had my tests done yesterday , (MRI, PET & CT scans) and they were ALL negative! 🤍🙌🏻🤍 From now on I will need to get the same 3 studies with radiation every 3 months for the next 2 years! 🤍🙏🏻🤍 Thankful to God to whom I've always prayed to with so much faith and has listened to the pleas of my heart. 🤍🕊🤍 Thanks to all of you who always prayed for me, did not let go of me and made me part of your family and your prayers, Thank you for your beautiful messages full of encouragement and Love. To my mother that held my hand every step of the way, my family and my friends, who always cared and checked up on me, or even accompanied me during this tough road and sent me beautiful messages to keep me strong and let me know I wasn't alone. 🤍🙌🏻🤍 This battle is almost over … 2 years will go real fast & I will come out of this stronger than ever! #Guerrera #Strong #Strength #Phoenix #AveFenix #NoMeSuelten #CancerSucks #Melanoma 🕊Thank you Claudia L. @clo724 for taking me there and back … you are heaven sent! 🕊
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email