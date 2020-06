Jennifer López atribuye su renovada conciencia cívica al ejemplo de sus hijos

View this post on Instagram

We all need to come together right now to spread some love. Communities are struggling now more than ever… So I’m going #AllIn! Thanks for challenging me @arod and @leahremini 💋💋 Here’s what I got for you: I’m inviting you and three of your friends to join me on tour for my first show back. I’ll fly you in, put you up and you will join in the fun pre-show, post-show and everything in between!!!! 100% of the donations from the #AllInChallenge go to @feedingamerica @nokidhungry @mealsonwheelsamerica and @wckitchen. Head to the link in my bio for more info. ♥️