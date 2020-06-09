Kendall Jenner, Gigi y Bella Hadid, subastarán algunas de sus prendas por una buena causa

Las hermanas Hadid y Kendall Jenner son algunas de las modelos que subastarán sus prendas de diseñador en beneficio del Servicio Nacional de Salud Británico (NHS), reportó Page Six.
La subasta es organizada por la edición británica de la revista Vogue y el sitio Hardly Ever Worn It, y también beneficiará a la NAACP (Asociación Nacional para el Progreso de las Personas de Color).
Entre algunos de los artículos que serán subastados se encuentran un vestido Fenty y una alforja Dior, que pertenecían a Gigi Hadid, además de un par de botas Miu Miu que eran de Bella Hadid.
También se subastará una chamarra Chanel, de Kendall Jenner, mientras que Ashley Graham y Karlie Kloss donaron vestidos Christian Siriano.
View this post on Instagram
British Vogue’s Deputy Editor and Fashion Features Director @SarahHarris invites you all to participate in #TheWayWeWoreAuction to raise money for @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP. 23 of the world’s biggest models have kindly donated the items featured in the July issue to #BritishVogue and @HardlyEverWornIt’s exclusive online auction and here’s how you can join in. Click the link in bio for everything you need to know about the auction – opening on Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com at 2pm BST on 9 June. Featuring: @AdutAkech, @AmberValletta, @AngelCandiceS, @AshleyGraham, @BellaHadid, @CTurlington, @GigiHadid & @Zayn, @HelenaChristensen, @ImaanHammam, @IrinaShayk, @JujujuXiaoWen, @JoanSmalls, @KarlieKloss, @KateMossAgency, @LilyAldridge, @MariacarlaBoscono, @MissKarenElson, @Palomija @PoojaMor, @RianneVanRompaey, @ShalomHarlow and @StellaMaxwell.
View this post on Instagram
#TheWayWeWoreAuction is now open for bidding for 72 hours only. From #KateMoss’ @AlexanderMcQueen leather jacket to #AdutAkech’s @ChanelOfficial bag and #ShalomHarlow’s @Versace robe, see all of the supermodel donations at Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com now. #BritishVogue and @HardlyEverWornIt’s charity auction ends on 12 June at 2pm BST and all proceeds will go to @NAACP and @NHSCharitiesTogether. Click the link in bio to start bidding now.
Además, se podrá adquirir una chamarra de cuero Alexander McQueen, de Kate Moss; un vestido Christian Dior, de Helena Christensen y un vestido floral H&M de Christy Turlington.
