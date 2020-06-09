Kendall Jenner, Gigi y Bella Hadid, subastarán algunas de sus prendas por una buena causa

La subasta es organizada por la edición británica de la revista Vogue y el sitio Hardly Ever Worn It
Kendall Jenner, Gigi y Bella Hadid, subastarán algunas de sus prendas por una buena causa
Bella y Gigi Hadid.
Foto: PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP/Getty Images
Por: Agencia Reforma

Las hermanas Hadid y Kendall Jenner son algunas de las modelos que subastarán sus prendas de diseñador en beneficio del Servicio Nacional de Salud Británico (NHS), reportó Page Six.

La subasta es organizada por la edición británica de la revista Vogue y el sitio Hardly Ever Worn It, y también beneficiará a la NAACP (Asociación Nacional para el Progreso de las Personas de Color).

Entre algunos de los artículos que serán subastados se encuentran un vestido Fenty y una alforja Dior, que pertenecían a Gigi Hadid, además de un par de botas Miu Miu que eran de Bella Hadid.

También se subastará una chamarra Chanel, de Kendall Jenner, mientras que Ashley Graham y Karlie Kloss donaron vestidos Christian Siriano.

View this post on Instagram

British Vogue’s Deputy Editor and Fashion Features Director @SarahHarris invites you all to participate in #TheWayWeWoreAuction to raise money for @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP. 23 of the world’s biggest models have kindly donated the items featured in the July issue to #BritishVogue and @HardlyEverWornIt’s exclusive online auction and here’s how you can join in. Click the link in bio for everything you need to know about the auction – opening on Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com at 2pm BST on 9 June. Featuring: @AdutAkech, @AmberValletta, @AngelCandiceS, @AshleyGraham, @BellaHadid, @CTurlington, @GigiHadid & @Zayn, @HelenaChristensen, @ImaanHammam, @IrinaShayk, @JujujuXiaoWen, @JoanSmalls, @KarlieKloss, @KateMossAgency, @LilyAldridge, @MariacarlaBoscono, @MissKarenElson, @Palomija @PoojaMor, @RianneVanRompaey, @ShalomHarlow and @StellaMaxwell.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

Además, se podrá adquirir una chamarra de cuero Alexander McQueen, de Kate Moss; un vestido Christian Dior, de Helena Christensen y un vestido floral H&M de Christy Turlington.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?