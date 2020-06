Anna Wintour se disculpa con sus empleados afroamericanos por actos de racismo.

View this post on Instagram

▫️Safer: “You made yourself the personification of Vogue. I mean, look at you. Not a hair out of place. Do you feel that that's your mission in life? To appear perfect?" Safer asked. . ▫️Wintour: "It's very important to me that I look good when I go out publicly. I like looking at my clothes rack in the morning and deciding what to pick out. I enjoy fashion. Morley I mean, I wouldn't be in this job if I didn't," she explained. Asked why she often dons her large, trademark sunglasses, Wintour told Safer, "Well, they're seriously useful. I mean, I can sit in a show, and if I'm bored out of my mind, nobody will notice. And if I'm enjoying it, nobody will notice. So, I think at this point they've become, you know, really armor." (Source-cbsnews.com✔️) . . #annawintour