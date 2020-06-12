Fui violado de niño y me acostumbré a ello: La estremecedora confesión del basquetbolista Lonnie Walker 

El basquetbolista de los Spurs de San Antonio en la NBA, Lonnie Walker IV, abrió sus sentimientos para revivir viejas pesadillas emocionales e hizo una estremecedora confesión de su niñez mientras le ponía fin al peculiar peinado que lo ha caracterizado en su paso por el mejor básquetbol del mundo.
A través de una publicación en Instagram, Walker recordó su paso por el quinto grado de la escuela cuando fue víctima de abuso sexual, lo que ha significado el momento más difícil de toda su vida.
“Fui acosado sexualmente, violado, abusado e incluso me acostumbré a ello porque a esa edad no se sabe qué es qué”, escribió Walker en su cuenta de Instagram. “Yo era un chico crédulo y curioso que no sabía lo que era el mundo real” agregó.
Fue entonces que en medio de las tinieblas, encontró en su propio cabello un vehículo para salir adelante y decidió trabajar en él en una especie de catarsis.
“Tenía la idea de que mi pelo era algo que podía controlar. Mi cabello era lo que podía hacer, crear y ser mío, además de que me daba confianza”, destacó el seleccionado número 18 en el Draft de la NBA de hace un par de años.
Pero en meses recientes, a raíz del confinamiento, los desagradables recuerdos llegaron una vez más para Walker ante el paro y la falta de actividad en las duelas.
“Perdoné a todos, incluso a los que no lo merecen. ¿Por qué? Porque es un peso muerto. El tiempo no espera a nadie, así que ¿por qué debería perder mi tiempo en ello? Cortarme el pelo fue más que un corte. Mi pelo era una máscara de mí escondiendo las inseguridades para las que sentía que el mundo no estaba preparado. Pero ahora mejor que nunca. Me he despojado de mi piel mental, emocional, física y espiritualmente”, añadió.
