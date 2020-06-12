La mujer racista de Torrance aparece en un segundo video acosando a otra persona de origen asiático el mismo día

Un mujer mayor se hizo viral los últimos días luego de su ataque racista en un parque de Torrance, pero al parecer, ese no es el único incidente
La mujer racista de Torrance aparece en un segundo video acosando a otra persona de origen asiático el mismo día
Los ataques racistas de la mujer se dan en medio de la indignación nacional por la muerte de George Floyd.
Foto: ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El miércoles una mujer de origen asiático fue acosada y discriminada por su raza por una mujer mayor que empezó a gritarle cuando esta estaba haciendo ejercicio al aire libre.

Relacionado: Graban video de incidente racista en un parque de Torrance, California

Sin embargo, otro vídeo de la misma mujer salió a la luz el jueves cuando gritaba comentarios racistas en contra de otra persona asiática.

Aparentemente los hecho serian en el mismo lugar ya que la racista mujer mayor estaría usando la misma ropa.

View this post on Instagram

“You know what? I am not a racist person.” 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ A user by the name of “antirac5785015” shared this video to #Twitter in June 10th. Sources have told us that her name is Lena Hernandez of Long Beach, CA. She’s a manager at Carl’s Jr. . I don’t think I’ve ever seen the same woman go and attack another person in the same day or 2. Wow. This woman is the same woman that was harassing and verbally assaulting the other woman exercising the other day. This is insane! Leave your thoughts in the comments below. . . The incident has been reported to Torrance Police. @torrancepolice . . . . . . #torrance #la #losangeles #socal #california #racist #racism #hater #dummy #lenahernandez #lbc #longbeach #longbeachca #karen #racisminamerica

A post shared by Jackfroot University 👨🏻‍💻 (@jackfroot) on

La mujer se ha hecho viral y muchos la han identificado como Lena Hernandez residente de Long Beach.

Una usuaria de Twitter, identificada como Kayceelyn Salminao, reconoció a la mujer en el video y afirmó que la había acusado con la Policía de Torrance en 2019 también por un ataque racista.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?