La mujer racista de Torrance aparece en un segundo video acosando a otra persona de origen asiático el mismo día

El miércoles una mujer de origen asiático fue acosada y discriminada por su raza por una mujer mayor que empezó a gritarle cuando esta estaba haciendo ejercicio al aire libre.
Sin embargo, otro vídeo de la misma mujer salió a la luz el jueves cuando gritaba comentarios racistas en contra de otra persona asiática.
Aparentemente los hecho serian en el mismo lugar ya que la racista mujer mayor estaría usando la misma ropa.
“You know what? I am not a racist person.” 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️ A user by the name of “antirac5785015” shared this video to #Twitter in June 10th. Sources have told us that her name is Lena Hernandez of Long Beach, CA. She’s a manager at Carl’s Jr. . I don’t think I’ve ever seen the same woman go and attack another person in the same day or 2. Wow. This woman is the same woman that was harassing and verbally assaulting the other woman exercising the other day. This is insane! Leave your thoughts in the comments below. . . The incident has been reported to Torrance Police. @torrancepolice . . . . . . #torrance #la #losangeles #socal #california #racist #racism #hater #dummy #lenahernandez #lbc #longbeach #longbeachca #karen #racisminamerica
La mujer se ha hecho viral y muchos la han identificado como Lena Hernandez residente de Long Beach.
Una usuaria de Twitter, identificada como Kayceelyn Salminao, reconoció a la mujer en el video y afirmó que la había acusado con la Policía de Torrance en 2019 también por un ataque racista.
I filed a police report on this same lady back in October 2019 due to a physical attack ON ME. Nothing came of it. What are you going to do about it NOW? @TorrancePD https://t.co/XAagEmf8N8
— Kayceelyn Salminao (@kayceelyn_a) June 11, 2020
