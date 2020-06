Destapan foto del pasado de Lupillo Rivera en donde luce irreconocible

View this post on Instagram

" Too early for a throw back picture. But, I found this while organizing my closet. I respect and love both my parent's deeply. I will defend them for ETERNITY. I have so much respect for my mother, especially now more than ever. What an amazing woman she is, so classy and calm. My father for being such an amazing, respectful, and loving man. I love my parent's and always will. I will continue to DEFEND them as we'll as my sister's. Thank you to these two amazing people I was born and they gave me the most amazing sister's ever. 😭😭🙏🙏🙏#oldpictures #younglove❤️ She was just 16 and I believe my father 18 😭🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤❤