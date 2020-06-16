Las otras razones por las que se han pospuesto los Oscar

Recientemente se anunció que la ceremonia de los Oscar 2021 sería pospuesta a causa de la situación del coronavirus, un evento que pocas veces se ha visto en la historia de la premiación cinematográfica más importante. Esto ha pasado ya en cuatro ocasiones, aquí te dejamos las otras tres razones que hicieron posponer los premios.
1. 1938: Inundaciones
En este año la edición número 10 de los premios estaban prevista para el 3 de marzo, sin embargo las inundaciones en Los Ángeles la retrasó al 10 de marzo. En este año la película A Star is Born se convirtió en el primer largometraje a color en recibir una nominación a mejor película.
2. 1968: Por homenaje
Este año la ceremonia estaba prevista para el 8 de abril, sin embargo se tuvo que retrasar al 10 debido al asesinato de Martin Luther King, esto a forma de homenaje y respeto hacia su figura. Por estas fechas ya era muy raro ver películas en blanco y negro, además de que los premios a dirección de arte y cinematografía fueron combinados.
3. 1981: Otro atentado
Originalmente debía ser realizada el 30 de marzo, sin embargo los organizadores decidieron mover la fecha al 31 debido a que el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Ronald Reagan, sufrió un intento de asesinato. Ese año David Lynch y Martin Scorsese dominaron las nominaciones con 8 cada uno.
