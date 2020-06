Auto conceptual clásico de Ford se vendió en una subasta por $11,000

View this post on Instagram

The 80s had just about everything in one decade. Can you believe these two designs were in production in the 1980s: this 1986 Pontiac Parisienne Safari Wagon and this 1989 Ford Via Concept Car by Ghia? Which design is more your style? The Parisienne is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 driving the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. The Via Concept Car has no drivetrain fitted! It was designed by a team of stylists that included Ian and Moray Callum, and features a fiberglass body with two functioning doors, photosensitive roof panels, a full interior, and fiber-optic lighting. Are you old school or a retrofuturist? Let us know in the comments!